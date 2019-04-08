Manisha Koirala In Everest Region To Promote Visit Nepal 2020

Just a day after high profile team led by Canadian ambassador to Nepal Nadir Patel left Everest Base camp to promote Visit Nepal 2020, another celebrity Manisha Koirala was also in Everest Base camp trip.

“Guardians of the Himalayas” An unforgettable and life changing journey of a Celebrity to the Everest,” tweets Shradha Shrestha, Brand & Corporate Partnership Manager at Nepal Tourism Board.

Before flying to Lukla, Manisha Koirala tweets “; togetherness is fun even if it means waiting indefinitely in the airport...our adventures of a life time started here with enthusiasm.

A joint collaboration of Nepal Tourism Board and Manisha Koirala, this journey aims to promote Visit Nepal 2020. Addressing a press conference last week CEO Deepak Raj Joshi said NTB is mobilizing different promotional activities to promote Visit Nepal 2020.

Left Kathmandu on Saturday, actress Koirala’ team is reaching Namchebazar on Monday. They will launch their trekking towards Namche.

After suffering from cancer six years ago, actress Manisha Koirala has changed life style completely with adventure travelling and yoga.

Photo courtesy to Shradha Shrestha Twitter post. Shretha is a Brand & Corporate Partnership Manager at Nepal Tourism Board.