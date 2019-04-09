Nepali Peacekeeping Are Safe In Libiya: Nepal Army

Nepali Peacekeeping Are Safe In Libiya: Nepal Army

April 9, 2019, 3:52 p.m.

As Libya warlord’s Khalifa Haftar 's armcy march on Tripoli unites rivals against him and dozens killed and thousands displaced in latest fighting, Nepali peacekeeping troops are still safe.

Libyan capital’s sole working airport hit in airstrikes and warlord's loyal army close to capital Tripoli.A military offensive by a Libyan warlord against the country’s capital has done what years of negotiations and talks have failed to do – unite the country’s powerful western militias in an all-out effort to defend Tripoli.

Already at least 41 people have been killed and dozens more injured in clashes inside and outside of the capital. as the UN and EU struggled to put an end to the conflict that has pitted the country’s two main armed alliances against each other for control of the city of 1.2 million.

United States and India have evacuated their forces out of Tripoli. While the armies from different countries are gradually moving out from Libya as the security situation in the North African country grows tense by the day, Nepal Army troops deployed as the blue helmets continue to guard the headquarters of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

As the situation is getting worse, Nepal Army in a press statement said on Monday that the 231 personnel-strong Nepali peacekeeping force was safe and there are no immediate plans to remove them.

The Tripoli-based headquarters of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya is housing Ghassan Salamé, special representative to UN secretary general, among other top leadership.

“Though the mission has started sending some of the officials to Tunisia, the Nepali force is providing security to the mission staff and its headquarters,” the statement says.

Libya’s Prime Minister, Fayez Sarraj, who is backed by the UN, has called Haftar’s actions an attempted coup. The

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Satish Kumar Moore Elected As A New President Of CNI
Apr 09, 2019
Nepal Performs High In Childhood Education: UNICEF
Apr 09, 2019
‘Congress Speaking Pakistan’s Language’: PM Modi
Apr 09, 2019
"Playing With Fire": J&K Parties Slam BJP Manifesto On Article 370, 35A
Apr 09, 2019
Nine People Killed And 42 Injured In Road Accident
Apr 09, 2019

More on News

Satish Kumar Moore Elected As A New President Of CNI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Nepal Performs High In Childhood Education: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
People’s Craze for Selfi with Former King Gyanendra In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
IGP Khanal Left To France To Attend INTERPOL’S Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
RCSC Organizes A Program To Mark 210 Birth Anniversary of Nikolai Gogol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

‘Congress Speaking Pakistan’s Language’: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
"Playing With Fire": J&K Parties Slam BJP Manifesto On Article 370, 35A By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
Nine People Killed And 42 Injured In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
Mithila Painting Exhibition In UN Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
If Ending Chronic Load Shedding And Making NEA Profitable Venture Is Crime, I Am Ready To Face Charge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2019
German Embassy Kathmandu To Organize German Energiewende By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75