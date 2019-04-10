Poll Campaigning Ends For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections In India

Poll Campaigning Ends For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections In India

April 10, 2019, 12:13 p.m.

The election campaigning came to an end in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories. The first phase will cover all the Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories.

These include all the 25 Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh, 17 seats of Telangana, five seats of Uttarakhand, two seats each of Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya and one seat each of Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar as well as Lakshadweep. The first phase will also cover Uttar Pradesh's eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, four out of 40 seats of Bihar and two out of 42 seats of West Bengal.

The hustle and bustle of campaigning came to an end today in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories which will go to the polls on Thursday marking the start of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

As the clock struck 5 pm, the election rallies and street corner meetings ceased in the 91 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

