Nepal Can Learn A Lot From Germany In Renewable Energy Sector: Minister Pun

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun Ananta said that Nepal is working for universal coverage of electricity in the country and mixed energy is only a way out to achieve that target.

Inaugurating 16 day exhibition the German Energiewende: Transforming Germany’s energy system at inside the premises of Information and Communication Technology Centre, Pulchowk Campus, Lalitpur from 12 – 26 April 2019, minister Pun thanked the German government supporting Nepal’s energy sector..

Minister Barshaman Pun stated that ‘70 MW Middle Marsyangdi and 69 MW Marsyangdi hydropower projects are testimony of Germany’s support to energy sector in Nepal.

Minister added that, both projects are backbone of Nepal’s energy sector. German Ambassador to Nepal Roland Schaefer emphasized on three things in his address. First being that, ‘Germany and Nepal are partners, because they learn together and from each other.

‘There is no opposition between protecting the environment and making money. There are many business opportunities in creating the right energy mix for Nepal. And finally, ‘Combination of smart policy decisions and business ventures can quickly provide clean energy in Nepal – both to remote rural areas and to special economic zones in the highly populated south.’

Ambassador Roland Schaefer expressed his hope that the exhibition will lead to a discussion about Nepal’s future in general, not just about energy. "I am convinced that Nepal’s competitive advantage lies in smart investments in niche-sectors – smart energy, IT, finer mechanics, automobile, high quality agricultural products," said ambassador Schaefer concluding his remarks.

This exhibition is accompanied by a photo story about 60 years of friendship between Nepali and German citizens. The inspiring portraits of volunteers and business owners are a great way to experience intercultural exchange and tell the story of close friendship.

Photos Courtesy: Nabin Poudel, Photojournalist from National News Agency