Nepali Youth Cricket Team Thrashes Singapore By 219

Nepalese under 19 cricket team has secured sweeping victory over Singapore by the margin of 219 runs. Held in Malaysia, Nepalese team played aggressively from the beginning.

Batting in the first inning, Nepal secured 282 run in 46 over. Captain of Nepalese team bat 95 runs followed by Rasid Khan 48, Pawan Sarraf 47, Kamal Singh Airi 31 and Bhim Sarki 26. Pawan Sarraf sent three Malaysian bats men out and Kushal Malla and Surya Tamang secured two wicket each.

Following Nepal's mammoth score of 283, Singapore soured 65 runs in 31 over.