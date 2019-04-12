Nepali Youth Cricket Team Thrashes Singapore By 219

Nepali Youth Cricket Team Thrashes Singapore By 219

April 12, 2019, 3:15 p.m.

Nepalese under 19 cricket team has secured sweeping victory over Singapore by the margin of 219 runs. Held in Malaysia, Nepalese team played aggressively from the beginning.

Batting in the first inning, Nepal secured 282 run in 46 over. Captain of Nepalese team bat 95 runs followed by Rasid Khan 48, Pawan Sarraf 47, Kamal Singh Airi 31 and Bhim Sarki 26. Pawan Sarraf sent three Malaysian bats men out and Kushal Malla and Surya Tamang secured two wicket each.

Following Nepal's mammoth score of 283, Singapore soured 65 runs in 31 over.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey Takes Charge Of Nepal Army’s Spokesperson
Apr 12, 2019
How Changing Food Habit Helps CEO And Co-founder Of Twitter And Square Jack Dorsey
Apr 12, 2019
Nepal Can Learn A Lot From Germany In Renewable Energy Sector: Minister Pun
Apr 12, 2019
Fish Species Are Under A Threat In Nepali Rivers: ADB Report
Apr 11, 2019
Scientists Confirm Tornado Is Responsible For Devastation In Bara And Parsa
Apr 11, 2019

More on Sports

Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Indian Premier League: Alzarri Joseph Takes Record 6-12 On Mumbai Indians Debut By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Manchester City Go Top Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders In Super Over, Sandip Takes A Wicket By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Getting Federalism Right In Nepal By Atul K. Thakur Apr 12, 2019
Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey Takes Charge Of Nepal Army’s Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
How Changing Food Habit Helps CEO And Co-founder Of Twitter And Square Jack Dorsey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
Nepal Can Learn A Lot From Germany In Renewable Energy Sector: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
Fish Species Are Under A Threat In Nepali Rivers: ADB Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2019
Rhino Census Stopped Due To Adequate Budget In Nepal By News Desk Apr 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75