Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has inspected Field Training Exercise conducted by Central Area Command Headquarter Makwanpur at Dhungegadhi of Makwanpur District.

During his inspection CoAS General Thapa visited exercise area and observed the exercise performed by army force. CoAS Thapa also addressed the training personnel and gave necessary direction.

Nepali Army has been regularly conducting this kinds of training exercises.