Lukla Plane And Helicopter Crashed, Two Passengers Died, Some Injured

Plane And Helicopter Crashed In Lukla Airport, Two Passengers Died

April 14, 2019, 10:33 a.m.

Two people died when helicopter and an aero plane collided at Lukla Airport. Summit Air’s Aircraft and Manang Air’s helicopter have a collision at the runway.

Spokesperson of Tribhuwan International Airport Pratap Tiwari informed that Summit Air’s 9 N-AAMH helicopter and Manang Air’ 9 NAALC crashed killing two. According to chief district officer, four passengers injured in the crashed were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment. Some injured are treated in local health post.

Summit Air’s Czech made L-410 Turbolet and helicopter were reportedly damaged badly.

According to spokesperson Tiwari, rescue operation continues. The plane collided with helicopter when it was take off stage.

There is a fire in the plane. Helicopter pilot CB Gurung is reportedly rescued. It is reported that the plane was slipped and collided with helicopter. The detail of the accident is yet to know. reports Dessanchar.

crash-sammit-air-lukla.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lukla Air Crash: Pilot Rabindra Rokaya Survived
Apr 14, 2019
Lukla Air Crash: One More Dies, Death Toll Reaches 3, Two Admitted To Hospital
Apr 14, 2019
President, VP Pun, Prime Minister Oli And NC Leader Deuba Wishes On New Year 2076
Apr 14, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Best Wishes On New Year 2076
Apr 14, 2019
Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076
Apr 14, 2019

More on Aviation

Lukla Air Crash: Pilot Rabindra Rokaya Survived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Lukla Air Crash: One More Dies, Death Toll Reaches 3, Two Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Turkish Airline Moves To Istanbul Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
UAE To Check On Its own On Any Fix Before Lifting Airspace Ban on Boeing MAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
TIA Runway Rehabilitation Begins, Airport Closed For Ten Hours By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

President, VP Pun, Prime Minister Oli And NC Leader Deuba Wishes On New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Best Wishes On New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Secured First Victory In IPL 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Pritam Acharya Scores 99.97 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On April 13 Udit Narayan Special Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2019
CoAS General Thapa Inspected Field Training Exercise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75