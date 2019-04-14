Lukla Plane And Helicopter Crashed, Two Passengers Died, Some Injured

Two people died when helicopter and an aero plane collided at Lukla Airport. Summit Air’s Aircraft and Manang Air’s helicopter have a collision at the runway.

Spokesperson of Tribhuwan International Airport Pratap Tiwari informed that Summit Air’s 9 N-AAMH helicopter and Manang Air’ 9 NAALC crashed killing two. According to chief district officer, four passengers injured in the crashed were sent to Kathmandu for further treatment. Some injured are treated in local health post.

Summit Air’s Czech made L-410 Turbolet and helicopter were reportedly damaged badly.

According to spokesperson Tiwari, rescue operation continues. The plane collided with helicopter when it was take off stage.

There is a fire in the plane. Helicopter pilot CB Gurung is reportedly rescued. It is reported that the plane was slipped and collided with helicopter. The detail of the accident is yet to know. reports Dessanchar.