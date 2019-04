Nepal defeated Malaysia in ICCU-19 One Day World Cup Cricket Asian Qualifying Tournament by 8 wickets at Malaysian capital. Nepal won the toss but invited Malaysian to bat first.

Malaysia has loss all the wicket scoring 93 runs, However, Nepalese reached the target in just in 13 over loosing two wickets. Rit Gautam played 39 not out, Pawan Sarraf 16 and Rohit Poudel 6.

Similarly, Sarraf and Kusal got 3-3 each wickets. Nepal has lost one and won one match in previous games.