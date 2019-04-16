Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France

Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France

April 16, 2019, 8:07 a.m.

The historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France caught fire today, threatening one of the world's most famous and beloved cathedrals.A massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral tore through the historic site this afternoon, forcing evacuations of thousands of tourists and visitors and threatening one of the world's most prominent cathedrals.

The 900-year-old structure has been undergoing renovations, so the roof of the cathedral is covered with scaffolding. So far, there is no reporting on what caused the fire to break out or whether the fire was related to the restoration work.

Located on an island in the middle of the Siene River, Notre Dame recieves nearly 50,000 visitors a day and is one of France's most cherished historical sites.

Why This Fire is so Hard to Stop

Firefighter Gregg Favre on Twitter posted a thread after some of his friends and followers sent him DMs asking why the fire in Notre Dame is spreading so quickly and gave a great explanation of why Notre Dame is particularly emperiled by this fire, as is the surrounding area.

The first issue is how old churches are built - heavy timber construction with large open spaces and very few (if any in a church like #NotreDame) fire stops.

notedam.jpg

A firestop is a passive fire protection system made up of various components and used to seal openings in buildings.

If the fire started high on the structure, there is a chance that Paris Fire can save the walls and unimpinged areas of the Cathedral.

But the roof has basically been surrendered at this point. The peak, the lack of access and fire spread means almost certain loss.

Courtesy: interestingengineering.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record
Apr 16, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account
Apr 16, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 8 Wickets
Apr 15, 2019
"OHW Works To Reduce The Risk Of Maternal And Neonatal Mortality"
Apr 15, 2019
Dilip Rayamajhi And Priyanka Karki Join In A Music Video
Apr 15, 2019

More on International

British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time By News Desk 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Facebook To Ban White Nationalism And Separatism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Pentagon Authorizes $1 Billion Transfer For Border Wall In Mexico By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Sikkim Chief Minister Chamling Shows Confidence To Win Elections By News Desk 3 weeks ago
Muller Submits Report: The Political Battle Continues By News Desk 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Locals Left Stunned After Giant Sunfish Washes Ashore In Australia By News Desk 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 8 Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
"OHW Works To Reduce The Risk Of Maternal And Neonatal Mortality" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
Dilip Rayamajhi And Priyanka Karki Join In A Music Video By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2019
Sri Darji Versus Mr Tailor: Nepal's déjà Vudevelopment Debate By Dipak Gyawali Apr 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75