Japan Supports A Health Center In Udayapur District

Japan Supports A Health Center In Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District

April 16, 2019, 8:46 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo, laid the cornerstone of a health center in Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District. Along with Ambassador Saigo, Dr. Narayan Khadka, Member of the House of Representatives, attended the ceremony.

The Project for the Construction of a Health Center in Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District, is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The total grant assistance is USD 67,944 (approximately NPR 8.0 million).

The new health centre will offer medical services to improve maternal and child health in the area, through the provision of vaccinations, regular check-ups, etc.

Udayapur1.jpg

The project is being implemented by FACT Nepal, which has been contributing to support better access to health care services in the region since its establishment in 2004. FACT provides trainings and awareness campaigns on public health, early childhood development education, and income generation for local women in Udayapur District.

“The Embassy of Japan expects this project will improve the health care services for the people in remote areas; providing better access to basic medical treatment locally. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will contribute to enhancing the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.

