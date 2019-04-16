Manisha Koirala Completed Her Everest Base Camp Trekking

Manisha Koirala Completed Her Everest Base Camp Trekking

April 16, 2019, 8:40 p.m.

Popular film actress Manisha Koirala returned home after completing Everest Base camp trekking. Supported by Nepal Tourism Board to promote Nepal Visit Year 2020, she left Base Camp on April 7 along with two of her Indian friends.

Recently, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi has been taking several efforts including using high profile persons. She twitted that the aim of her trekking was to promote Visit Nepal Year 2020 and thanked Nepal Tourism Board for grand preparation. She used social media widely to express how it helped to refresh her.

manisha-korala-2.jpg

Survived from the cancer, Koirala’s recent adventure trekking was another milestone.

Along with this trekking, NTB is also supporting an Everest Expedition by mountaineers from Nepal, India and China.

Mansha Koirala.jpg

Photo courtesy: Koirala's twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Supports A Health Center In Udayapur District
Apr 16, 2019
Singh Durbar: NRA Started Retrofitting ( Photo Feature)
Apr 16, 2019
More Need To Secure Sexual And Reproductive Rights For All, Says New UNFPA Report
Apr 16, 2019
Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record
Apr 16, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account
Apr 16, 2019

More on Tourism

Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Manisha Koirala In Everest Region To Promote Visit Nepal 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu To Host Russian Food Festival 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Canadian Ambassador To Nepal Nadir Patel To Trek Everest Base Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches New Menu At Rox Restaurant Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Weekend Brunch AT Hyatt Regency In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Japan Supports A Health Center In Udayapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Singh Durbar: NRA Started Retrofitting ( Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
More Need To Secure Sexual And Reproductive Rights For All, Says New UNFPA Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital have launched Free DEMAT Account By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019
Fire Breaks Out in Historic Notre Dame Cathedral In France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75