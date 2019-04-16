Manisha Koirala Completed Her Everest Base Camp Trekking

Popular film actress Manisha Koirala returned home after completing Everest Base camp trekking. Supported by Nepal Tourism Board to promote Nepal Visit Year 2020, she left Base Camp on April 7 along with two of her Indian friends.

Recently, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi has been taking several efforts including using high profile persons. She twitted that the aim of her trekking was to promote Visit Nepal Year 2020 and thanked Nepal Tourism Board for grand preparation. She used social media widely to express how it helped to refresh her.

Survived from the cancer, Koirala’s recent adventure trekking was another milestone.

Along with this trekking, NTB is also supporting an Everest Expedition by mountaineers from Nepal, India and China.

Photo courtesy: Koirala's twitter