Samata School Foundation Receives World Book Of Record

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli handed over World Book Of Record to Samata School Foundation amid a function in Baluwatar. Prime Minister Oli handed over the Record to chairman of Foundation Uttam Sanjel.

According to a press release issued by Foundation in London, Foundation receives the World Book of Record providing education from play group up to the University level wit equal fees Rs.100.

Handing over the award, PM Oli said that the school has made a great contribution providing education for poor merely charging just Rs.100. He said that Samata has shown the way how to provide quality education in cheap and affordable price.

Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal were also present on the occasion.