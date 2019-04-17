2.5 Million People Visited Saswat Dham

2.5 Million People Visited Saswat Dham

April 17, 2019, 9:10 p.m.

Saswat Dham received 2.5 million visitors today. Management committee welcomed Asmahamt Ansari of Bara district and his family as person to reach 2.5 million .

Ansari has said that he has never thought that there is such a beautiful place in Nepal. He said that Nepal does not have any such beautiful place. He was inspired by the architecture of Yekambareshwor temple and Buddhist center helped them to gain knowledge.

Tikaram Basyal said that the Dham has great importance as it lies between spiritual place Devghat and Lumbini. He said that the cleanness and garden lured me. It took almost 14 years to complete the dham.

_MG_0801.jpg

_MG_0772.jpg

