Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches Aperitivo

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches Aperitivo

April 17, 2019, 2:28 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches Aperitivo. This is a simple idea of meeting up with friends over a drink and enjoying canapés.

According to press release, it says enjoy a relaxed early evening atmosphere with an aperitif and Italian antipasti at the Poolside. Chef Santosh Kumar has created a special menu which includes varieties of bruschetta , vegetarian & non-vegetarian slider , arancini, fried calamari , stuffed mushroom, polenta onion ring with a sweet ending with zucotto.

Time : 4.00 PM - 7.00 PM Venue : The Terrace , Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Day Every Friday Rate : NPR 1,111 per person plus taxes for a glass of complimentary beer and canapes

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Sial Opens Regional Consultations On Fish Culture
Apr 17, 2019
Chinese Scholar Wang Highlights Globalization In New Context
Apr 17, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount Up To 15% At Chirayu National Hospital
Apr 17, 2019
Senior Journalist Pushkar Lal Shrestha Dies
Apr 17, 2019
Bheri-Babai Diversion Tunnel Completed
Apr 17, 2019

More on Tourism

Manisha Koirala Completed Her Everest Base Camp Trekking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 16 minutes ago
Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Manisha Koirala In Everest Region To Promote Visit Nepal 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu To Host Russian Food Festival 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Canadian Ambassador To Nepal Nadir Patel To Trek Everest Base Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches New Menu At Rox Restaurant Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

SAARC Secretary General Sial Opens Regional Consultations On Fish Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2019
Chinese Scholar Wang Highlights Globalization In New Context By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount Up To 15% At Chirayu National Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2019
Trade Talk By Madhu K Marasini Apr 17, 2019
Senior Journalist Pushkar Lal Shrestha Dies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2019
Bheri-Babai Diversion Tunnel Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75