Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Launches Aperitivo. This is a simple idea of meeting up with friends over a drink and enjoying canapés.

According to press release, it says enjoy a relaxed early evening atmosphere with an aperitif and Italian antipasti at the Poolside. Chef Santosh Kumar has created a special menu which includes varieties of bruschetta , vegetarian & non-vegetarian slider , arancini, fried calamari , stuffed mushroom, polenta onion ring with a sweet ending with zucotto.

Time : 4.00 PM - 7.00 PM Venue : The Terrace , Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Day Every Friday Rate : NPR 1,111 per person plus taxes for a glass of complimentary beer and canapes