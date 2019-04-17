Senior Journalist Pushkar Lal Shrestha Dies

Senior Journalist Pushkar Lal Shrestha Dies

April 17, 2019, 2:51 p.m.

Senior journalilst and founder of Kamana Publication Pushkar Lal Shrestha died at the age of 60. He was suffering from an ailment for last two months. He died while undergoing treatment at Norvic International Hospital of Guillain-Barré syndrome disease.

Started a color film magazine Kamana Monthly, late Shrestha, a vetran soccer player of Boys Sports Club, also started evendaily Mahanagar before launching Nepal Samacharpatra, a broadsheet daily.

Son of renowned businessman late Bharat Lal Shrestha, late Pushkar Lal Shrestha was a gentelman maintained good relations with all his colleagues. Senior journalist Pushkar Lal Shrestha is no more

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing the whole body.

Few months ago Norvic Hospital diagnosed late Shrestha with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He was then referred to Medanta Hospital in Haryana, India for further treatment.

