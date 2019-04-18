KOICA Provides Scholarship To 12 CIAA Officials To Use ICT

Twelve Nepalese Government officials (Joint Secretaries, Under Secretary, Police Inspectors and Investigation Officer) from CIAA are leaving for the Republic of Korea today to participate in “Use of ICT in Evidence based Investigation” which is one of KOICA’s multiyear Country Specific program started from 2018 – 2020. This year’s program is scheduled from April 18 - May 01, 2019. Through this program 36 official from CIAA will be trained. in above subject by 2020.

The prime objective of this fellowship program is to understand importance of ICT capacity building in evidence based investigation and to contribute in establishing the development plan of CIAA reflecting Korean experience and know how in above sector. The program includes a series of lectures, group discussions and field visits.

KOICA and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) organized a Departure Orientation and Action Plan sharing workshop for the participants on April 16, 2019, which was attended by KOICA Deputy Director Ms. Kim JinHwa, 12 fresh officials from CIAA, 7 former participants of same program and Executive Member of KAAN. The main purpose of this program is to promote and share the action plan which has been prepared by 2018 participants of CIAA for same program. The said program also provided needed information regarding the KOICA program and trip.

During the program Ms. Kim stressed on focusing more on refining the already prepared action plan so that the recommendation made and planned activities could be materialize instead of recommending new plan and also encouraged each participant to increase the ownership towards the prepared plan.

KAAN President Binod Bidari also shared that the planned activities should not always be limited in the papers it should at least be shared among the related stakeholders and each participants should work towards making a conducive environment for it to be implemented.

In an effort to share the experience and knowledge acquired over the course of Korea’s own development with partner countries, KOICA is increasing the number of Capacity improvement for advancement of tomorrow (CIAT) program that are based on the specific needs of partner countries. CIAT is one of the important development cooperation program which KOICA has been implementing since 1991, till date more than 1600 government officials have attended in various capacity building program (long term and short term) in Korea specially focused in Education, Health, Governance, ICT, Rural Development, Industry and Energy etc.