India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu rebuilds the Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery at Lisankhu village in Sindhupalchok district Shyalpa Tenzing Rinpoche inaugurated the building today (19 April 2019). Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India attended the inauguration ceremony as a Special Guest.

"In addition to reconstructing the Monastery, the project also included building additional infrastructure such as residences, kitchen, sanitation facilities and compound wall with a grant of NR 18.9 million. The District Coordination Committee, Chautara implemented the project by way of preparing architectural design, drawings and cost estimates and by undertaking construction supervision of the Monastery," said a press release issued by The Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery was established in 1946 with the active initiation and contribution of Lisankhu villagers. The monastery has been involved in various socio-cultural activities such as teaching Buddhism, Thangka painting, wood carving and sculpting, etc. Apart from being an important heritage building, the monastery is an integral part of socio-cultural life of people in the area.