India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District

India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District

April 19, 2019, 4:14 p.m.

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu rebuilds the Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery at Lisankhu village in Sindhupalchok district Shyalpa Tenzing Rinpoche inaugurated the building today (19 April 2019). Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India attended the inauguration ceremony as a Special Guest.

"In addition to reconstructing the Monastery, the project also included building additional infrastructure such as residences, kitchen, sanitation facilities and compound wall with a grant of NR 18.9 million. The District Coordination Committee, Chautara implemented the project by way of preparing architectural design, drawings and cost estimates and by undertaking construction supervision of the Monastery," said a press release issued by The Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

The Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery was established in 1946 with the active initiation and contribution of Lisankhu villagers. The monastery has been involved in various socio-cultural activities such as teaching Buddhism, Thangka painting, wood carving and sculpting, etc. Apart from being an important heritage building, the monastery is an integral part of socio-cultural life of people in the area.

Photo 5.jpeg

Photo 1 (1).jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China
Apr 19, 2019
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders
Apr 19, 2019
FAO's Country Programming Framework Released
Apr 19, 2019
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security
Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal
Apr 19, 2019

More on News

President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 58 minutes ago
FAO's Country Programming Framework Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Scholarship To 12 CIAA Officials To Use ICT By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s First Satellite NepaliSat-1 In Space By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

RUSSIAN FOOD FESTIVAL Taste of Russia By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
If Ending Chronic Load Shedding And Making A NEA Profitable Venture Are Crimes, I Am Ready To Face Charges: Ghising By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
GERMAN SUPPORT Renewable Energy By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Hearing Committee Confirms SC Justices Nominee Hari Phuyal, Kumar Regmi And Three Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
NEA A Big Progress By A Correspondent Apr 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75