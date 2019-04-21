Don't Push Us For Retaliation, NCP Maoist Leader Biplab Warned Government

General Secretary of Communist Party Of Nepal Netrabikram Chanda Biplab warned that it will retaliate if the government continues to suppress its cadres and workers. Issuing a press statement on Saturday, general secretary Biplab warned the government saying don't force them to come for strong resistance. In his statement, he said that the government is giving physical and mental torture to its cadres and workers.

If K.P. Government did not stop suppression against our party rebuking the banning, stopping the detention and arrest, we don't have other options other than to launch resilience.

According to a news published in Deshsanchar.com, Police arrested Maoist party's central committee member Chudamani Oli and Chandra Bahadur Khadka. In his statement Biplab demanded the release of all its workers on Friday.