PM Oli Visited Shashwat Dham

April 21, 2019, 8:28 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli visited Shashwat Dham and opened a Medical Center which has been providing disabled people artificial limbs, caliers and other aides and appliances free of charge.

Chaudhary Foundation in partnership with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur Foot has been providing rehabilitation for disabled people by providing artificial limbs, calipers and other aides and appliances free of charge.

Chairman of CG and Member of Parliament Binod Kumar Chaudhary welcomed Prime Minister Oli at Shashwat Dham. PM Oli also offered a special Puja at Yekambreswor Shiva Temple at Shashwatdham Temple.

Prime Minister Oli said that he hailed industrialist Binod Chaudhary for his successful mission in industrialization, social work and religious work. He said that Shashwatdham is one of the ornament of Nepal and it will help to promote religious tourism and social and religious harmony.

