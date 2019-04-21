World Heritage Day, Kathmandu Is Very Much Behind In Restoration (Photo Feature)

April 21, 2019, 4:28 p.m.

Despite completing four years of big earthquake, heritage sites and temples in Kathmandu dubar square are yet to restore. Except Gaddhi Baithak, all other major temples are under construction.

Temple with kam sutra.jpg

As Kathmandu Metropolitan City is celebrating World Heritage Day with fanfare, the heritage sites of Kathmandu are waiting reconstruction. The reconstruction stalled due to activism, politicization and local disputes.

At a time when Lalitpur has almost completed the reconstruction o temples and Bhaktapur is doing on its own way and style, Kathmandu's pace is too slow.

Taleju temple.jpg

Shiva Parbati Temple.jpg

Thanks to Rohit Ranjit, Lalitpur has proved that local community, local bodies and development partners can work together to restore heritage sites.

Seto Machhindra.jpg

Hanumanb dhoka.jpg

Bashanta Pur.jpg

Bashtanta Pur Baithak.jpg

World Heritage day.jpg

Patan-Durbar-Square-area-reconstruction.jpg

Batshala-Durga_Bhaktapur-Durbar-Square.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RJP Demands Federal Social Party To Quit The Government
Apr 21, 2019
Over 100 Killed As Blasts Hit Churches, Hotels In Sri Lanka
Apr 21, 2019
PM Oli And Prachanda Summon Nepal In Baluwatar To Finalize Unification
Apr 21, 2019
Don't Push Us For Retaliation, NCP Maoist Leader Biplab Warned Government
Apr 21, 2019
42 Killed In Series of Explosion In Colombo
Apr 21, 2019

