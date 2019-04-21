World Heritage Day, Kathmandu Is Very Much Behind In Restoration (Photo Feature)

Despite completing four years of big earthquake, heritage sites and temples in Kathmandu dubar square are yet to restore. Except Gaddhi Baithak, all other major temples are under construction.

As Kathmandu Metropolitan City is celebrating World Heritage Day with fanfare, the heritage sites of Kathmandu are waiting reconstruction. The reconstruction stalled due to activism, politicization and local disputes.

At a time when Lalitpur has almost completed the reconstruction o temples and Bhaktapur is doing on its own way and style, Kathmandu's pace is too slow.

Thanks to Rohit Ranjit, Lalitpur has proved that local community, local bodies and development partners can work together to restore heritage sites.