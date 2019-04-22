Tara Air's Plane Slipped Off At Ramechhap Airport

After deflating of front wheel during the landing, Tara Air's Dornier plane slipped off from runway at Manthali Airport in Ramechhap. All the passengers and crew members were safe. With fourteen foreigners and three crew members, the plane took off from Kathmandu to Lukla and 8.45.

Due to bad weather in Lukla, the aircraft was diverted to Ramechhap. The call no 9-N AKKL was at the end of runway. After the incident, Ramchhap Airport was closed from 9.38 AM.

According to Amit Kumar Chaurasia, head of the Airport, they have already started to remove aircraft from the incident sites to resume the airport.

According to Tara Air Twitter, there has been a runway excursion at Ramechhap airport involving our Dornier Do228 aircraft. All passengers and crew are safe. We are working with CAA of Nepal and Ramechhap airport authorities to remove the aircraft from the runway.

According to Tara Air, the incident occurred after deflating of its front tier.