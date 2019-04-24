Nepali Police Officers To Return On May 1 Completing Their Role Under MINUSTAH in Haiti

Nepali Police Officers To Return On May 1 Completing Their Role Under MINUSTAH in Haiti

April 24, 2019, 2:22 p.m.

After serving almost two decades in Caribbean country Haiti restoring order and launching the rescue and relief operation under United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, the last Nepalese police contingents of 140 members returning Nepal on May 1.

Currently 140 police officers are serving in Haiti to maintain law order and provide support to Haiti Police. Nepal's 1st contingent arrived in Haiti in September 2004 with MINUSTAH. The current contingent arrived in 4 Apr 2018 in the contingent location at Quarter Morin, Cap Haitian, Haiti.

Nepal as a police contributor to the UN: As of 28 February 2019, Nepal is the fifth largest Troop and Police Contributor Country (PCC) with 5,757 uniformed personnel deployed in different UN missions.

According to UN Mandate, area of intervention of MINUJUSTH Police mandate mandate include accompany and advise the National Police PNH at the strategic, operational and technical level, with a particular focus on the areas of command, control, operational planning and administrative management of the units and to provide support through joint checkpoints with the PNH, patrols and crowd control in the event of in demonstrations.

Under this mandate Nepal Police carried out the activities during the last year by the contingent include joint Operations, joint patrols, static security, escort of humanitarian aid to hurricane-affected area and escort for UN Conveys.

In a media interactions, MINUJUSTH spokesperson Sophie Boutaud de la Combe said that Haiti's Police force are capable themselves to handle the law and order situation now. With the support from MINUJUSTH, capability of Haiti's police have already developed and they are able to operate all police activities. She thanked Nepali Police for providing training for Haitian police under UN Mission.

She said that Nepali Police have trained Haiti's national police to handle humanitarian mission, control violent move and VIP's security, patrolling and other security related issues.

UN Police Commissioner Serge Therriault said that mission is successful to institutionalize the police in Haiti. Nepali Police Officer commander Sushil Kumar Yadav, operation officer Naresh Raj Subebdi, language assistant Chakra Bahadur Shah and Female nurse Bijaya Deuja have played differing role during their stay.

Female nurse Bijaya Deuja said that she has taught the issue on how to handle gender base violate and sexual harassment issue. " I am able to sensitize the issue in Haiti's police force.

In a Skype interview recently, commander Yadav said that Haiti has now a well trained police institution and police force to handle the law and order situation.

43233345404_d2736dc2ff_k.jpg

43903802512_07eab90ff0_k.jpg

46870287444_a7d236cc97_k.jpg

32651916587_ec84699878_k.jpg

Nepal Police in Haiti.jpg

Haiti4.jpg

Haiti photo3.jpg

Haiti photo2.jpg

Haiti photo1.jpg

All the photo courtesy: UNIC/MINUSTAH

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Bhandari Begins Her China Visit To Attend BRI Summit
Apr 24, 2019
Two Earthquakes Struck Kathmandu
Apr 24, 2019
Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh
Apr 24, 2019
President Bhandari Inaugurated Nepal Army Headquarter
Apr 24, 2019
Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Richter Scale Rocks Kathmandu
Apr 24, 2019

More on News

President Bhandari Begins Her China Visit To Attend BRI Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 minutes ago
Two Earthquakes Struck Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
President Bhandari Inaugurated Nepal Army Headquarter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Richter Scale Rocks Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 49 minutes ago
Mount Everest In My Mind Since My First Flight To Space: Cosmonaut Viktor Petrovich Savinykh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Intra-regional Economic Integration Is The Backbone Of The SAARC: Secretary-General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Expanding Food Safety Norms To Promote Nutrition And Combat Obesity By José Graziano Da Silva Apr 24, 2019
Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2019
Indian PM Modi Votes In General Election By Reuters Apr 23, 2019
Police Will Nab Culprit Involve In Nirmala Panta's Murder Case: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019
Emergency Powers imposes In Sri Lanka, Plice say International Network Involved By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019
Nepali Congress Is Working To Revive Monarchy: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75