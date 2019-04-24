President Bhandari Inaugurated Nepal Army Headquarter

President Bhandari Inaugurated Nepal Army Headquarter

April 24, 2019, 7:45 a.m.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari inaugurated newly built building of Nepal Army Headquarter aimed a special function at Bhadrakali. After destruction of the old building by the earthquake of 2015, Nepal Army has constructed the new one.

With 430 various room and 31 meeting halls for various purpose, the new building provides space for 47 different officers, departments and directorates. The new office building also includes a helipad at the roof. Within the building, there will be space for 1000 employees.

Preident Bhandari NA headquater.jpg

Defense minister Ishwor Pokharel, COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa and NRA CEO Sushil Gyawali addressed the program.

The construction of the building started after Nepal Government agreed to provide facilities as required by new structure of Nepal Army. Major General (Technical) Yogendra Bahadur Khand presented the project detailed.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other high ranking officials, former chief of Nepal Army, Army generals present on the occasion.

Nepal Army New Headqater.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh
Apr 24, 2019
Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Richter Scale Rocks Kathmandu
Apr 24, 2019
Police Will Nab Culprit Involve In Nirmala Panta's Murder Case: IGP Khanal
Apr 23, 2019
Emergency Powers imposes In Sri Lanka, Plice say International Network Involved
Apr 23, 2019
Nepali Congress Is Working To Revive Monarchy: PM Oli
Apr 23, 2019

More on News

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Richter Scale Rocks Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Mount Everest In My Mind Since My First Flight To Space: Cosmonaut Viktor Petrovich Savinykh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 57 minutes ago
Intra-regional Economic Integration Is The Backbone Of The SAARC: Secretary-General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Bangladesh Puts Anti-sexual Harassment Units In Schools By AFP 1 day, 21 hours ago
NC Leader Deuba Condemns Terrorist Act In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
President Bhandari And PM Oli Condemn Terrorist Acts In Colombo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2019
Indian PM Modi Votes In General Election By Reuters Apr 23, 2019
Police Will Nab Culprit Involve In Nirmala Panta's Murder Case: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019
Emergency Powers imposes In Sri Lanka, Plice say International Network Involved By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019
Nepali Congress Is Working To Revive Monarchy: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019
Georgian Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75