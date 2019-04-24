President Bhandari Inaugurated Nepal Army Headquarter

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari inaugurated newly built building of Nepal Army Headquarter aimed a special function at Bhadrakali. After destruction of the old building by the earthquake of 2015, Nepal Army has constructed the new one.

With 430 various room and 31 meeting halls for various purpose, the new building provides space for 47 different officers, departments and directorates. The new office building also includes a helipad at the roof. Within the building, there will be space for 1000 employees.

Defense minister Ishwor Pokharel, COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa and NRA CEO Sushil Gyawali addressed the program.

The construction of the building started after Nepal Government agreed to provide facilities as required by new structure of Nepal Army. Major General (Technical) Yogendra Bahadur Khand presented the project detailed.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other high ranking officials, former chief of Nepal Army, Army generals present on the occasion.