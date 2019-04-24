Two Earthquakes Struck Kathmandu

Two Earthquakes Struck Kathmandu

April 24, 2019, 9:49 a.m.

Two earthquakes struck Kathmandu in a matter of 12 minutes. The first earthquake was a 5.2 local magnitude event with the epicenter at Naubise about 16 km (10 miles) from KTM. A second shock was measured at 4.3 Magnitude.

“This is perfectly normal and natural. Most likely, this was an aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake. You are right - we need to employ "precautionary measures people should start taking in Nepal" to save oneself from earthquakes. Earthquakes, unlike most of other natural or not-natural hazards, can not be prevented. Precautionary measures help to save lives and property but NOT for preventing earthquake occurrences. Earthquake are BOUND to occur in Nepal!,” writes Amod Mani Dixit in his face book wall.

