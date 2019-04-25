60 Second International Film Festival 2019 To Screen Films In Nepal

Open Space Network (OSN) is organizing 60 Seconds Int'l Film Festival (60SIFF) 2019 today in 8 cities of Nepal at the same time. The cities include Kathmandu, Birtanagar, Dang, Baitadi , Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa and Nepalgunj on 25th April,2019..

Open Space Network (OSN), as country partner for 60 Seconds International Film Festival (60 SIFF), is organizing the 7th edition of the film festival in Nepal with 46 stories from 20 different countries.

This year 60SIFF came up with the aim of encouraging filmmakers to showcase their talent with leaving the subject matter open for all aspiring filmmakers to express their talent with any thematic focus. The films being screened are from 9 different genres including comedy, action, fiction, animation, art & culture, VR, drama, social and vlogs.

The 60 Second International Film Festival (60SIFF) is a film festival, presenting films with duration of 60 seconds. 60SIFF provides a platform for all young talented filmmakers to showcase their 1-minute-long films to live audiences all over the world.

Its mission is to empower the youth by nurturing a positive learning experience, improve the understanding of deep-rooted issues and enable freedom of expression by providing a platform that promulgates views of masses.

60SIFF seeks to bridge the gap between cultures and create strong global ties among aesthetically driven individuals, encouraging filmmakers to step up and ‘film’ their thoughts in 60 seconds on any of the given categories and with any facility, the most important element being talents of filmmakers.

The Kathmandu Screening shall also witness appreciation ceremony for all the film makers who participated in the festival. Date: 25th April, 2019, Thursday Time: 3pm to 5pm Venue:,QFX Cinemas, Labim Mall, Pulchowk Organized by: Open Space Network Supported by: PRK Corporation, Hazel Cakes , Onion Films and Everest Film Academy Creative partner: Crezona Network Venue partner: QFX Cinemas