Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Opens Re-biding Notice For First Package

Tanahu Hydropower Ltd (THL) announced retender notice for construction of first package infrastructures. The construction works under first package includes dam sites and other.

With an generation capacity of 140 MW, Tanahu Hydro Ltd has canceled the agreement with Italian Company CMC after the company did not start the work as per the agreement.

According to a tender notice, the last date for submission of tender is June 9,2019. Under this rebidding, the contractor has to build 140 meter height concrete dam, two tunnel to turn the rivers and temporary dams. For this construction, the concessional loan of Asian Development Bank and European Investment Bank (EIB) will be mobilized. According to managing director of THL Pradeep Kumar Thike, those bidders willing to take part in bidding has to submit Technical and Financial proposal simultaneously as the ADB's Single Stage to envelop bidding procedure.

"After evaluation of technical proposal, the price bid of the only technically responsive and qualified bidders shall be opened after technical bid evaluation whereas the price bid of those bidders whose technical bid are not responsive and qualified shall be returned on open after the award of the contract," MD Thike.

"The target of THL is to sign agreement with contractors on second week of October and mobilize successful bidders in the project site by second week of December. The project will be be completed by second week of June 2024," said Thike.

THL cancelled the agreement with Italian company CMC after it did not start work as per its bid agreement.

Chinese company Sino Hydro Corporation, which won the second package including electro-mechanic and hydro-mechanical component supply has already started work in the project sites. The company is currently constructing office building, labor quarters, access road of the projects and other structural designing work.

Under the third package, 220 KV double circuit Transmission line will be constructed. THL has already signed the agreement with Indian Company KEC as par the bid and the company has already mobilized its workers and now conducting check survey. There also include rural electrification and work for environmental safeguard.

The total cost of the project is US$ 505 million. out of this ADB will lend $150 million, JICA $184 million,EIB $ 80.5 Million concessional loan. Similarly, NEA and Nepal government will invest $ 80.7 million.

The contract agreements has already signed for financial arrangements with different stake holders.