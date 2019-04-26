BRI Boosts Railway Connectivity Between Nepal And China: President Bhandari

BRI Boosts Railway Connectivity Between Nepal And China: President Bhandari

April 26, 2019, 7:59 p.m.

Presidnet Bhandar in China.jpg

President Bidya Devi Bhandari underscored the need for developing “Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network”, including Nepal-China Cross-border Railway, in boosting connectivity between Nepal and China, and other countries in the region.

Addressing the High Level Meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, president Bhandari said that BRI means to connect the region.

Speaking on the theme of “Belt and Road Cooperation: Shaping a Brighter Shared Future,” the President stressed the need for an enhanced level of connectivity and inclusive green development for a brighter and better future of the planet. Highlighting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an important framework for collaboration, cooperation and connectivity, the President said that the emphasis laid by this landmark initiative on boosting connectivity, developing infrastructure, linking markets and enhancing cooperation in the comity of nations can play an instrumental role in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier, the President attended the Opening Ceremony of Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel, Members of Federal Parliament and senior Government officials were present on the occasion.

The President also attended the banquet dinner hosted by the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in the evening. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel and senior government officials were present in the banquet dinner.

President is scheduled to participate in the Leaders’ Roundtable of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation tomorrow and deliver a speech on the thematic session on “Promoting Green and Sustainable Development to Implement the UN 2030 Agenda” in the afternoon.

In another engagement today, Members of Parliament in the delegation Gyanendra Bahadur Karki met with Wang Hongyao, Deputy Chief of China-Nepal Friendship Group of National People’s Congress (NPC), and the Deputy Chairman of NPC’s Environmental Protection Committee.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing Matters relating to Nepal-China bilateral relations, including further enhancing co-operation between Nepal’s Federal Parliament and National People’s Congress, were discussed during the meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Earthquake 4th Commemoration: NRA And JICA organized A Seminar
Apr 26, 2019
US Ambassador Randy Berry Visits Bhutanese Refugee Settlements
Apr 26, 2019
RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition On Victory Day
Apr 26, 2019
PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community
Apr 26, 2019
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum
Apr 26, 2019

More on News

Nepal Earthquake 4th Commemoration: NRA And JICA organized A Seminar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
US Ambassador Randy Berry Visits Bhutanese Refugee Settlements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition On Victory Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Confers Conferred Insignia Of Lieutenant General To Major General Gaurab Tandul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
No More Modi Vs Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Number Of Measles Cases In Nepal Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019
Bhutan and UN’s FAO agree five year plan to improve food and nutrition security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75