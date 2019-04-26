BRI Boosts Railway Connectivity Between Nepal And China: President Bhandari

President Bidya Devi Bhandari underscored the need for developing “Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network”, including Nepal-China Cross-border Railway, in boosting connectivity between Nepal and China, and other countries in the region.

Addressing the High Level Meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, president Bhandari said that BRI means to connect the region.

Speaking on the theme of “Belt and Road Cooperation: Shaping a Brighter Shared Future,” the President stressed the need for an enhanced level of connectivity and inclusive green development for a brighter and better future of the planet. Highlighting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an important framework for collaboration, cooperation and connectivity, the President said that the emphasis laid by this landmark initiative on boosting connectivity, developing infrastructure, linking markets and enhancing cooperation in the comity of nations can play an instrumental role in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier, the President attended the Opening Ceremony of Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel, Members of Federal Parliament and senior Government officials were present on the occasion.

The President also attended the banquet dinner hosted by the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in the evening. Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel and senior government officials were present in the banquet dinner.

President is scheduled to participate in the Leaders’ Roundtable of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation tomorrow and deliver a speech on the thematic session on “Promoting Green and Sustainable Development to Implement the UN 2030 Agenda” in the afternoon.

In another engagement today, Members of Parliament in the delegation Gyanendra Bahadur Karki met with Wang Hongyao, Deputy Chief of China-Nepal Friendship Group of National People’s Congress (NPC), and the Deputy Chairman of NPC’s Environmental Protection Committee.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing Matters relating to Nepal-China bilateral relations, including further enhancing co-operation between Nepal’s Federal Parliament and National People’s Congress, were discussed during the meeting.