No More Modi Vs Priyanka

Congress has ended speculation over its candidate in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Ending speculation over Priyanka Gandhi contesting PM Modi, Congress has fielded Ajay Rai again from Varanasi.

Ajay Rai was at third place in 2014 election as Narendra Modi won by whooping margin.

Priyanka Gandhi, with all her charisma, became the All India Congress Committee General Secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Priyanka, the more popular of the two Gandhi siblings, is reputed for her ability to connect with people in a way that no one does. Brother Rahul, for sure, cannot.

Priyanka is indeed, Congress Party's last hope and as they rightly say, brahmastra. Priyanka's foray in Uttar Pradesh got a lot of attention from political watchdogs and media alike. Her sense of political understanding can be seen from her moves in UP. Right from her Naav yatra, that connected holy cities of Allahabad (which has a strong legacy of Nehru-Gandhi family) and Varanasi (PM Modi’s seat), she managed to establish connection with common people. And we all remember how she had set the narrative of 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the Congress party in her maiden speech in Gujarat, the home turf of PM Narendra Modi.