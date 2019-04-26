NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees

Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali has threatened that if engineers don't return to work, he will be compelled to take strong against them.

CEO Gyawali was reacting to the issue of mass resignation tendered by engineers. Engineers working under NRA have tendered mass resignation demanding to increase the incentive and other facilities.

"We have already fulfilled the demands of technical staffs. In the presence of Nepal Engineering Association's officials, we have informed to technical staff. I have received the information regarding their mass resignation. if they don't return to work, NRA will compel to take strong actions against them," said CEO Gyawali.