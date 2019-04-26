NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees

NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees

April 26, 2019, 12:39 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali has threatened that if engineers don't return to work, he will be compelled to take strong against them.

CEO Gyawali was reacting to the issue of mass resignation tendered by engineers. Engineers working under NRA have tendered mass resignation demanding to increase the incentive and other facilities.

"We have already fulfilled the demands of technical staffs. In the presence of Nepal Engineering Association's officials, we have informed to technical staff. I have received the information regarding their mass resignation. if they don't return to work, NRA will compel to take strong actions against them," said CEO Gyawali.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community
Apr 26, 2019
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum
Apr 26, 2019
No More Modi Vs Priyanka
Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees'
Apr 26, 2019
PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi
Apr 26, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Confers Conferred Insignia Of Lieutenant General To Major General Gaurab Tandul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
JICA Completes Reconstruction Of Number Of Schools And Infrastrctures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Four Years Of Earthquake: Recovery Without Learning Safety By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
TRC Hands Over Documents Related To Human Rights Violations During Conflict By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
President Bhandari Begins Her China Visit To Attend BRI Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
No More Modi Vs Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Number Of Measles Cases In Nepal Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019
Bhutan and UN’s FAO agree five year plan to improve food and nutrition security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75