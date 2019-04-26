PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi

PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi

April 26, 2019, 8:57 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit today to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh by holding a roadshow.

A large crowd, many in it wearing saffron caps and scarfs, gathered near the iconic Benaras Hindu University gate of Varanasi on Thursday evening for PM Modi's roadshow in the Uttar Pradesh temple town where he will file his election papers to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

After paying tribute at a statue of Madan Mohan Malviya, a leader of the independence movement and a renowned educationist, the PM took his roadshow through the holy city, passing through ancient temples and ghats before finally ending in the holiest ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh. The prime minister will also attend the evening aarti at this ghat.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, top union ministers and chief ministers attended the roadshow.

Here are the pointers of PM Modi's speech in Varanasi:

I had the opportunity to connect and pursue the knowledge of Kashi as a parliamentarian

I bow to the full tribute to Baba Vishwanath and mother Ganga for this

5 years ago when I stepped on the land of Kashi, I said that mother Ganga had called me. When mother Ganga called me, the brothers and sisters of Kashi gave me so much love that this fakir got adapted in the austerity of the city.

It is my privilege to join the Veda tradition with knowledge analysis and logical experiences.

This prasad of Kashi gives me the power to rationalizing my social and political life

The religious faith of Kashi inspired thinkers like Buddha, Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Ravidas, Kabirdas, Ramananda

This inspiration of truth, justice, non-violence, knowledge has also given me the strength to stand with these values at the global level

There were continuous terror attacks from 2005 to 2014 at our centres of faith like Sankat Mochan temple here and Akshardham temple in Gujarat. I still remember the cowardly murders of innocent devotees, it still gives me goosebumps. The Government of that time did nothing except holding talks (with Pakistan) after every attack

Kashi blessed me not to be the only MP. I was given the strength of confidence of 130 crore Indians. But our style is different. In similar circumstances, we told them that the new India does not just talk and tolerate, but we respond to terrorists in their own language

Whether it is the Pulwama attack, Uri attack or any other issue, I have only one mantra with which I have lived - the country comes first, India first

For a competent India, for a prosperous India, for a happy India, the country needs development as well as security.

We are moving towards a direction where there is science, spirituality, talent, tourism, and modernisation but without westernization

There are three aspects of the direction in which we are moving towards the development of Kashi. First spiritual, second practical and third humanitarian.

On 17 May 2014, I was taking a resolution on the Ganga coast, so I had the question of whether I would be able to fulfil the expectations of Kashi?

We have gone a long way in making mother Ganga clean. Many of the drains that have been found in Ganga have been closed. Modern plant to purify water has started working

We are doing everything with change which empowers the country. I pioneered the task of doing things that were too small to my opponents

There is cleanliness, toilets, cooking gas in the houses, the poor have a bank account, the poor have houses, there is accessible health service. Many of these things do not seem to be too big to think about, but if you think carefully these are the biggest tasks.

Self-confidence is the capital that can be found across the challenge. This is one way of getting out of the curse like poverty. New India's self-confidence will become developed India's confidence.

Earlier, it was only possible for the special people to reach the government, today, the common man is also communicating directly with the government.

Today, the common man believes that he has access to the minister, the government and the Prime Minister.

Courtesy: NDTV

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community
Apr 26, 2019
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum
Apr 26, 2019
NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees
Apr 26, 2019
No More Modi Vs Priyanka
Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees'
Apr 26, 2019

More on South Asia

No More Modi Vs Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bhutan and UN’s FAO agree five year plan to improve food and nutrition security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 25 minutes ago
Well-to-do Young Bombers Behind Sri Lankan Carnage By Reuters 1 day, 7 hours ago
Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Votes In General Election By Reuters 3 days ago
Emergency Powers imposes In Sri Lanka, Plice say International Network Involved By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
COAS General Thapa Confers Conferred Insignia Of Lieutenant General To Major General Gaurab Tandul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Number Of Measles Cases In Nepal Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75