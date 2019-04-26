RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition On Victory Day

Russian Centre of Science and Culture in association with Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal organized a photo exhibition “Unconquered Hero City” to mark the 75th anniversary of the lifting of Leningrad Blockade and Victory Day.

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association and Yuliya Androsova, Director of RCSC Yuri Yuzhaninov, Charge De Affairs, Embassy of Russian Federation threw light on the events that led to the lifting of Leningrad Blockade and the heroics of those involved in the events.

Ganesh Shah, Former Minister of Science, Environment and Technology and Er. Chandrakanta Acharya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Literary Society also delivered their valuable remarks.

Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association delivered his valuable remarks. Boris Vershinin, Photographer and Secretary of Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal spoke about the photographs placed in the exhibition as all of them were photographed by him. Small video song reflecting the lifting of Leningrad Blockade was also shown in the program.

The guests and visitors could relive the scenes of the Russian heroics and lifting of the siege of Leningrad through the wonderful pictures on display by one of Russia’s top photographer and also Secretary of Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal, Mr. Boris Vershinin.