RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition On Victory Day

RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition On Victory Day

April 26, 2019, 8:04 p.m.

Russian Centre of Science and Culture in association with Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal organized a photo exhibition “Unconquered Hero City” to mark the 75th anniversary of the lifting of Leningrad Blockade and Victory Day.

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association and Yuliya Androsova, Director of RCSC Yuri Yuzhaninov, Charge De Affairs, Embassy of Russian Federation threw light on the events that led to the lifting of Leningrad Blockade and the heroics of those involved in the events.

Ganesh Shah, Former Minister of Science, Environment and Technology and Er. Chandrakanta Acharya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Literary Society also delivered their valuable remarks.

Swaraj Shakya, General Secretary of Nepal Russia Friendship and Cultural Association delivered his valuable remarks. Boris Vershinin, Photographer and Secretary of Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal spoke about the photographs placed in the exhibition as all of them were photographed by him. Small video song reflecting the lifting of Leningrad Blockade was also shown in the program.

The guests and visitors could relive the scenes of the Russian heroics and lifting of the siege of Leningrad through the wonderful pictures on display by one of Russia’s top photographer and also Secretary of Russian Society for Cooperation & Friendship with Nepal, Mr. Boris Vershinin.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Earthquake 4th Commemoration: NRA And JICA organized A Seminar
Apr 26, 2019
US Ambassador Randy Berry Visits Bhutanese Refugee Settlements
Apr 26, 2019
BRI Boosts Railway Connectivity Between Nepal And China: President Bhandari
Apr 26, 2019
PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community
Apr 26, 2019
Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum
Apr 26, 2019

More on News

Nepal Earthquake 4th Commemoration: NRA And JICA organized A Seminar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
US Ambassador Randy Berry Visits Bhutanese Refugee Settlements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
BRI Boosts Railway Connectivity Between Nepal And China: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
PM Oli Hands Over ADB-Supported Earthquake Resistant Model School To The Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
NRA Threats To Take Stern Actions Against Its Technical Employees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Confers Conferred Insignia Of Lieutenant General To Major General Gaurab Tandul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

Xi Delivers Keynote Speech At Opening Of Second Belt And Road Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
No More Modi Vs Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Russian President Putin Says North Korea 'Needs Guarantees' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
PM Modi At Roadshow In Varanasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2019
Number Of Measles Cases In Nepal Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019
Bhutan and UN’s FAO agree five year plan to improve food and nutrition security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75