Rahul Gandhi Shares Cute Moment With Sister Priyanka

Rahul Gandhi explained what it means to be a good brother in a light-hearted video on Facebook.

April 28, 2019, 1:10 p.m.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are on the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls, met each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and shared a few light-hearted moments.

Posting a video of their meeting on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP."

Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP.

Posted by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, April 27, 2019

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter," he says in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi laughing and saying "that is not true".

Was missing the big brother so much, and then he came across at the Kanpur helipad today. Most of the wishes these days are turning into reality. Now waiting for the final one.... #Brothers

Posted by Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, April 27, 2019

Courtesy: India Today

