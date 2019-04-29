Nepal And China Signs 7 Bilateral Agreements Including Protocol To the Transit and Transport

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of a total of 7 bilateral agreements between Nepal and China.The agreements include:

Protocol to the Agreement on Transit Transport Handover Certificate of Grant-Aid for the Repair and Reinforcement Project of the Existing China-aided Projects Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation on Standardization Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation Minutes of Meeting on Strengthening Assistance Cooperation in the Field of Livelihood in the Northern Region of Nepal Agreement on Preventing Theft, Clandestine Excavation and Illicit Export Import of Cultural Property

Before signing agreement President Bhandari held delegation level talks with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People today. The two Presidents exchanged substantive views on further strengthening and consolidating the ties of co-operative friendship and mutually beneficial partnership subsisting between the two countries.

Extending her congratulations to President Xi for steering the Second Belt and Road Forum to a successful conclusion, President Bhandari expressed the view that the Forum had established the importance of BRI in achieving economic development through connectivity and infrastructure building.

President Bhandari extended a cordial invitation to President Xi to pay a State Visit to Nepal. Expressing his sincere thanks for the invitation, President Xi said that he attaches great importance to visiting the beautiful country Nepal, and that he would pay the visit at a convenient time.

President Xi expressed happiness on President Bhandari’s participation in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation and the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019.

Expressing happiness over steadily growing friendly ties between the two countries, President Xi appreciated Nepal’s firm support to One China policy. Referring to the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, the President conveyed China’s support for the development of infrastructure including cross-border railways. The other areas that figured during the talks for bilateral cooperation include education, tourism, trade, investment, and cross-border economic zones, among others. He assured China’s support to materialize Nepal’s resolve of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali,’ and to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success by encouraging more Chinese tourists to visit Nepal.

Under the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, the Government of the People’s Republic of China will provide the Government of Nepal a grant assistance of RMB 1 billion for the implementation of mutually agreed projects in the fields of livelihood improvement, post-disaster reconstruction and infrastructure.

The Nepali delegation in the bilateral talks comprised of Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province 3 Mr. Dormani Paudel, and senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Prior to the talks, President was accorded a ceremonial welcome with Guard of Honor at the Great Hall of the People.

Zhao Leji, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC and Secretary of the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection called on President Bhandari at Diaoyutai State Guest House in the evening. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. Following the meeting, Zhao hosted a dinner in honor of President Bhandari on behalf of the President of China Xi Jinping.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, in the morning, President Bhandari laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing. Members of the Nepali delegation accompanied the President.