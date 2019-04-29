President Bhandari Extended Invitation To Chinese President Xi For Nepal Visit

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended invitation to Chinese President Xi for Nepal visit. President Bhandari extended invitation during bilateral with president Xi at the Great Hall of The People.

During the meeting, president Bhandari said that she started her state visit from Xian and she was very much impressed with the progress of the city. She thanked President Xi for the hospitality given to her and Nepali delegation.

During the meeting, president Xi hailed the opinion expressed by president Bhandari in second and third forum of BRI. He said that China is ready to give new height to China-Nepal relation.

During the meeting, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and chief minister of Province 3 Dor Mani Poudel, Nepalese ambassador to China Leelamani Paudyal, member of federal parliament and other high ranking officials.

President Bhandari Joins Horticulture Exhibition with President Xi

President Bhandari Joins Xi Jin Ping and his wife Peng Liyuan tour for a horticulture exhibition tour in Beijing’s northern district of Yanqing on Sunday.

Earlier, President Bhandari inaugurated the Nepali Pavilion (Lumbini Peace Garden) at the Exhibition and planted a tree sapling brought from Nepal.

Xinhua added that President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan were joined by foreign leaders and their spouses for a horticultural exhibition tour in Beijing's northern district of Yanqing on Sunday.

The foreign guests, coming for the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing, were received by Xi and Peng at the China pavilion of the expo park and introduced to different exhibitions featuring characteristic plants and unique gardening arts presented by various regions.

The China pavilion not only boasts wonderful gardening but also demonstrates the country's willingness to pursue a green life and share the benefits of development with the rest of the world, said Xi.

They also visited the gardens of Cambodia, the Czech Republic, Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Japan, Singapore and Tajikistan in the international horticulture zone, and attended a tree-planting ceremony.