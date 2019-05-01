Khalti And NIC Asia Bank Bring 10% Bonus Offer On National ICT Day

Khalti And NIC Asia Bank bring 10% Bonus Offer On National ICT Day

May 1, 2019, 4:24 p.m.

Khalti and NIC Asia Bank have jointly introduced a special offer for their customers On the occasion of National ICT Day 2019. As part of this offer, every user will get 10% bonus while loading fund in Khalti wallet using the credit cards and debit cards issued by NIC Asia Bank.

This offer is valid for 2nd May 2019, and runs for one dayonly. Users shall get the bonus amount instantly while loading their Khalti account via cards issued by the bank. The maximum bonus amount one can avail has been set as Rs1000. It is a one-time offer and one user can avail the offer only once. The bonus balance can be used to make any type of digital payment service available with Khalti Digital Wallet.

Additionally, NIC Asia Bank has also introduced self-registration for Mobile Banking for its customers. The users who haven’t previously subscribed to the bank’s mobile banking service, can sign up and opt-in for Mobile Banking and receive the credentials online.

National ICT Day is observed in Nepal every year on 2nd May, and is celebrated as national technological festival with different programs being organized by the DoIT along with several ICT based organizations. Every year, National ICT Award is announced on this day, recognizing the contributions made in the national ICT sector.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal, and provides various utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, domestic flight booking, movie ticketing, event ticketing, hotel booking, newspaper subscriptions, and payments at online shopping sites among others.

NIC ASIA Bank is one of the largest private sector commercial banks in the country in terms of capital base, balance-sheet size, number of branches, ATM network and customer base. Currently, the bank has 284 branches, 40 extension counters, 24 branchless banking and 289 ATMs across Nepal with a network covering all major financial centers of the country.

