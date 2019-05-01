President Bhandari Returned Home Completing China’s State Visit

President Bidya Devi Bhandari returned home completing her state visit to People Republic of China. Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other high government official present at Tribhuwan International Airport to receive her.

During her visit, Nepal and China signed a much hyped Transit Protocol ending dependency on India.

She paid a week long state visit with an invitation of Chinese President Xi Jiping. She also attended second BRI Summit and held high level bilateral talks with Chinese president and other delegation.

She short cut her visit by a day due to health problems. President Bhandari left Lhasa today and she was seen of by Executive vice-chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China Jiang Jie, Ambassador of Nepal to china Leela Mani Paudyal, Ambassador of china to Nepal Hou Yanqi and consul General of Nepal to Lhasa Gobinda Bahaudr Karkee at Lhasa Airport.