Naya Shakti To Merge With Federal Socialist Forum

Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Naya Shakti Party led by former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai is closer to unite and form a new party. After almost a year long home work, leader of Federalist Socialist Forum Upendra Yadav and Dr.Bhattarai said to have decided to merge and register a new party.

According to a Deshsanchar.com, the party leaders agree to name the party New Socialist Forum Nepal. After merger, Dr Bhattarai will be president and senior leader and Upendra Yadav will be Executive President and second senior leader.

Dr. Bhattarai and Yadav also agreed to take major decision on the consent of two leaders. Ashok Rai will be in third position in the leadership line.

If they agree to merge, Forum’s forthcoming convention will be postponed. After merger, the party is going to be third largest party with 17 members in Federal Parliament.