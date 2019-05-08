FBPWN Nepali Branding

For the young Nepalese women entrepreneurs, renowned tourism entrepreneur, heritage lover and social worker Ambika Shrestha is a source of inspiration. Shrestha always backs young women entrepreneurs to make a difference in society, branding Nepalese product globally.

Whether through her tourism enterprise or through social work, heritage conservation, Shrestha has never spared time not to encourage youth to champion Nepali goods and products.

Chairperson of Federation of Business Professional Women - Nepal (FBPWN), Ambica Shrestha said that the forthcoming fashion show will promote Nepal made dress to the national and international markets.

"Our Hotel, Dwarika's Hotel, has been using Nepali dress as official dress for a long time. I request all to promote Nepalese dress in respective organizations," said Shrestha.

Addressing a press meet to highlight that a fashion show, Fashion From Home, is going to take place at Hotel Yak & Yeti on 18th May 2019, chairperson Shrestha expressed the hope that the event will be a grand one.

Under the leadership of Shrestha, FBPW has been organizing various programs in Nepal targeting the women as per the mission of BPW. The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) was founded by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips in 1930.

Opened in 1971, FBPWN was officially registered in 1975 in Nepal. It has been organizing various programs in Nepal.

"I want to see Nepal made products to take their own brand to the global level," said Shrestha. Along with fashion, there will be a display of various Nepali products at Yak & Yeti Hotel.

FBPW – Nepal, with its Sustainable Development Goal, is organizing an event "Fashion From Home," a fashion show, to empower Nepalese women and promote Nepalese products. Fashion From Home is going to take place at Hotel Yak & Yeti on 18th May, 2019.

General secretary Mangala Karanjit also said that this is a great opportunity to promote Nepalese dress in enterprises. Event coordinator Pratimaya Pun also spoke at the press meet.

BPW International is one of the most influential international networks of business and professional women with affiliates in over 100 countries in five continents. Its members include influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, professionals and young business and professional women.

BPW develops the professional, business and leadership potential of women through skill building, networking, advocacy, and mentoring around the world.

BPW International aims to unite business and professional women in all parts of the world to work for women's economic independence, equal opportunity and representation in economic, civil and political life.

It also encourages and supports women and girls to develop their professional and leadership potential, undertake lifelong education and training and use their abilities for the benefit of others, locally, nationally and internationally.

The organization advocates for the elimination of all discrimination against women and for human rights and the use of gender-sensitive perspectives.