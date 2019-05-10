NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4

Nepal Airlines Corporation announces to resume its regular flight to Japanese city Osaka celebrating its 61 anniversary. NAC will resume the flight from July 4,2019.

According to a press release issued by NAC, the airline will operate three fights a week in the beginning. The flight will depart at 2:30 am from Kathmandu and will reach Osaka at 11:55 AM. The plane will return to Kathmandu at 6 PM.

NAC A330-200 series wide body will be operated in Osaka flight. Previously, NAC used to operate Osaka flight through Shanghai of China till 2007. In the year 2000, 41,070 Japanese tourist visited Nepal and Nepal Airlines alone carried 22000 tourists.

After suspension of flights by NAC, the number of Japanese tourists drastically reduced. In 2015, the number reached 17613. After NAC starts its flight with 57,000 seat capacity, it will positively contribute to Nepalese economy.

With 6:30 flying hours to Osaka, NAC is now also preparing to start another flight to Japan's busiest airline Narita. NAC started its flight to Narita in 1994 through it Boeing 757 Aircraft with stop over in Shanghai. Now, NAC's wide body will make direct flight.