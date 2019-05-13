Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Lightening

Generally Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Lightening

May 13, 2019, 8:34 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology predicts that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to the division, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and brief thundershowers is possible at a few places of the western region.

As a Western Disturbance as an upper air system lies over Jammu and Kashmir, its associated induced Cyclonic Circulation systems are moving northeastwards.

According to Indian Weather Channel skymetweather, apart from these two systems, the frequencies of Cyclonic Circulations would now be increasing and affecting Northwest plains of the country one after the other in quick succession during the next 4 to 5 days.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Mumbai Indians Win By 1 Run To Become Most Successful IPL Team
May 13, 2019
Nepal Media Society Demands To Withdraw Nepal Media Council Bill
May 12, 2019
Sixth Phase of India’s Parliamentary Elections Concluded, 63.3 Percent Voter Turnout
May 12, 2019
NIBL Opens 80th Branch in Dewangunj
May 12, 2019
Pritam Acharya Scores 99.7 Percent In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 11 Edition
May 12, 2019

More on Weather

Fani Will Likely To Bring Some Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
TORNADO IN BARA: A New Threat By A Correspondent 3 weeks ago
Nepal Government Appeals Citizens to Take Safety Measures against Thunderstorm and Lightening for three days By News Desk 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Scientists Confirm Tornado Is Responsible For Devastation In Bara And Parsa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Weather Forecast April 8: Cloud, Rain And Thunderstorm Through Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Tornado Was Responsible For Devastation In Bara And Parasa: DoHM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Recent Political And Security Decisions And Its Impact By Binoj Basnyat May 13, 2019
Inland Navigation in Nepal: A sector which needs deeper analysis By Pratik Poudel May 13, 2019
Mumbai Indians Win By 1 Run To Become Most Successful IPL Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2019
Nepal Media Society Demands To Withdraw Nepal Media Council Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2019
Sixth Phase of India’s Parliamentary Elections Concluded, 63.3 Percent Voter Turnout By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2019
NIBL Opens 80th Branch in Dewangunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75