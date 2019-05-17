Police Obstructs Marching Journalists In Panchthar

With the order from local administration, Police in Panchthar obstructed demonstrations carried out by journalists in Panchthar district.

Led by Nepal Press Union, Panchthar Chapter, police obstructed journalist when they arrived at the premises of District Administration Office (DAO) to stage a protest against the media council bill, recently presented in the parliament.

After being obstructed by security personnel, the group of journalists gathered into a corner meet near the DAO premises. The corner meet was addressed by province members of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Bipendra Gautam, Ganesh Sampang and FNJ district president Lava Dev Dhungana, along with the Union’s district president Bhim Kumar Banskota.

According to The Himalayan Times, during the address, speakers warned that the protests would not cease until the government that boasts two-third majority, retrieves the newly registered media council bill.