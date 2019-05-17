Police Obstructs Marching Journalists In Panchthar

Police Obstructs Marching Journalists In Panchthar

May 17, 2019, 8:54 a.m.

With the order from local administration, Police in Panchthar obstructed demonstrations carried out by journalists in Panchthar district.

Led by Nepal Press Union, Panchthar Chapter, police obstructed journalist when they arrived at the premises of District Administration Office (DAO) to stage a protest against the media council bill, recently presented in the parliament.

After being obstructed by security personnel, the group of journalists gathered into a corner meet near the DAO premises. The corner meet was addressed by province members of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Bipendra Gautam, Ganesh Sampang and FNJ district president Lava Dev Dhungana, along with the Union’s district president Bhim Kumar Banskota.

According to The Himalayan Times, during the address, speakers warned that the protests would not cease until the government that boasts two-third majority, retrieves the newly registered media council bill.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Africa’s Saray N’ Kusi Khumal Became First Black African woman To Scale Mt Everest
May 17, 2019
Today Is 26th Madan-Ashrit Memorial Day
May 17, 2019
Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School
May 17, 2019
Nepalese Visitors Increases In OYO’s Summer Booking
May 17, 2019
British Climber Scales Mt.Everest, Two Indian Die In Mt Kanchenjunga And Mountaner From Chile Missing
May 16, 2019

More on News

Today Is 26th Madan-Ashrit Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours ago
KOICA Supported The Construction Of Disaster Recovery Center In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
KOICA-KAAN Organised Fair Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal Media Society Demands To Withdraw Nepal Media Council Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
It Is Our Compulsion To Choose Risky Way: Rescued Women By Ayushi Sureka 6 days, 7 hours ago
Elke Wisch Is The new UNICEF Representative For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

South Africa’s Saray N’ Kusi Khumal Became First Black African woman To Scale Mt Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2019
Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2019
Nepalese Visitors Increases In OYO’s Summer Booking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2019
British Climber Scales Mt.Everest, Two Indian Die In Mt Kanchenjunga And Mountaner From Chile Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2019
Italian musician Domenico Nordio Presented Solo Violin Concert In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2019
Late King Birendra And His Demand For "Peace Zone"Status For Nepal. By Shyam Prasad Adhikari May 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75