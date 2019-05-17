Today Is 26th Madan-Ashrit Memorial Day

Today Is 26th Madan-Ashrit Memorial Day

May 17, 2019, 8:16 a.m.

Although they died 26 years ago in a car accident in mysterious circumstances and then CPN-UML launched nationwide agitation then, nothing has revealed till now. Although CPN-UML led the governments several times in the past and now leading government with two third majority, the death remained a mystery in the mind of party workers.

The driver of the ill fated jeep Amar Lama was killed in a mysterious circumstance. Lama, who claimed that the accident was natural, sent to prison for almost decade before release by Supreme Court.

Late Bhandari’s wife is now the president of the Republic Nepal and his close comrade is prime minister and his own party is ruling the country with two third majorities. However, the party is yet to prove whether it is accident or conspiracy.

After the unification of the party, NCP-NCP is marking the 26th death anniversary of late communist leaders Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit.

As per the party decision, a condolence meeting will be held in Dasdhunga in Chitwan where Bhandari and Ashrit were killed when a jeep carrying both of the plunged into Trishuli river some 25 years ago and program will be organized in the party.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

