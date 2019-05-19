Scott Morrison Declares Victory In Australia Election

PM hails 'miracle' win after Liberal-National coalition outperforms exit polls that predicted a Labor victory.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared victory in the country's federal elections after his Liberal-National coalition defied opinion polls and secured a surprise win over the opposition Labor Party.

Morrison, who had campaigned on providing tax cuts and the strength of Australia's economy, claimed the win shortly after Labor leader Bill Shorten conceded defeat on Saturday.

"I have always believed in miracles ... and tonight we've been delivered another one," Morrison told a jubilant crowd of supporters in Sydney.

"Tonight is not about me or it's not about even the Liberal party. Tonight is about every single Australian who depends on their government to put them first."

While the Liberal-led conservative coalition scored more seats in the 151-member House of Representatives than Labor did, it was unclear whether they will win an outright majority of 76 seats or if they will need to negotiate with independents to form a minority government.

Projections by the Australian Electoral Commission late on Saturday showed the ruling coalition winning 67 seats to Labor's 55. The final result will be announced in the coming days.

In his concession speech, Shorten told distraught supporters it was "obvious that Labor will not be able to form the next government".

Speaking in Melbourne, the opposition leader said he had called Morrison to offer congratulations.

He added that he would not contest Labor's next vote for party leader, and urged supporters to "carry on the fight".

Australia has had six changes of prime minister over the past 12 years - mostly the result of internal party fights. Shorten had sold his party as a chance to escape the "chaos" of the ruling coalition and to create a fairer Australia.

Josh Frydenberg, treasurer and Morrison's second-in-command, said: "The economic choice at this election was at the heart of the minds of Australian voters." Australia's economy has grown consecutively for 28 years.

Shock win

While the election was always expected to be close, the results were markedly different from what virtually all opinion and exit polls had predicted.

A Nine-Galaxy poll on Saturday showed Labor winning as many as 82 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives.

Newspoll, a poll conducted by The Australian newspaper, showed the coalition trailing Labor for the 50th consecutive time in March.

A final Newspoll released on Friday showed the lowest primary vote intention for the coalition recorded on the eve of an election since Newspoll records began in 1987.

Jayani Nadarajalingam, a lecturer in Australian politics at the University of Melbourne, said Saturday's results suggested "an endorsement or unwillingness to get rid of the status quo".

Nationally, the largest swing against Labor came from Australians aged over 65. In addition to raising taxes for high-income earners, Shorten had pledged to remove tax breaks for income made on shares owned by retired Australians - a policy idea branded by the coalition as a "retiree tax".

