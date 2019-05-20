Eight Person Killed And 27 Sustained And In Bus Accident In Trishuli

Eight Person Killed And 27 Sustained And In Bus Accident In Trishuli

May 20, 2019, 6:28 a.m.

Eight persons killed and 29 others sustained injuries as the passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged 30 metres down the road into Trishuli River in Gajuri Rural Municipality-6.

According to police, the incident occurred when the bus (Na 7 Kha 4387) en route from Kakarvitta to Kathmandu fell below Prithvi Highway into the river near Banchhetar at 6:00 am on Sunday

Among the injured persons, 14 are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment.

