NIBL Opens New Extension Counter In Budhanilkantha

May 21, 2019, 7:55 a.m.

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Jyoti Prakash Pandey and headmaster of Budhanilkantha School Homnath Acharya have jointly inaugurated extension counter just outside Budhanilkatha School.

The counter will provide easy financial service to local people of Budhanilkantha Municipality ward 5, students and teachers of Budhanilkantha School. Attended by bank’s employees, ward members and local people, this is 14th extension counter in Budhanilkantha Municipality.

Bank has been expending services in rural parts of Nepal to enhance financial literacy. This counter is part of it. Similarly, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd also moved it branch Sankhuwasabha’s branch office from Lekhandbari to Pragati Tole of same area.

DSC_7662.JPG

The bank has 24 branches in Kathmandu valley and 56 branches outside the valley covering all seven provinces. Beside, NIBL has 112 ATM, 14 extension counter, 10 Revenue Counter and 51 branchless offices.

