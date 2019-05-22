Biryani And Beer Promotion At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu organizes a weeklong “Biryani and Beer” promotion dated 24th May - 31st May 2019 from 18:30hrs-22:30hrs at Terrace Garden restaurant. “Biryani and Beer” will feature aromatic and flavorful Biryanis in Hyderabadi, Malabari, Lucknowi and Kolkata style.

The intercultural gastronomical royal experience is bound to create an unique twisty and tangy food celebration. With an extravagant cyclic buffet comprising of Murg , Gosht, Prawn and Subz Dum varieties, served with Salan, raita, Dessert and 2 bottles of beer, enjoy dining this summer evening in our rooftop. We are sure to elicit your taste buds and give you a memorable experience.