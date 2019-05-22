Biryani And Beer Promotion At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

Biryani And Beer Promotion At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu

May 22, 2019, 12:55 p.m.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu organizes a weeklong “Biryani and Beer” promotion dated 24th May - 31st May 2019 from 18:30hrs-22:30hrs at Terrace Garden restaurant. “Biryani and Beer” will feature aromatic and flavorful Biryanis in Hyderabadi, Malabari, Lucknowi and Kolkata style.

Biryani & Beer Promotion at TG.jpg

The intercultural gastronomical royal experience is bound to create an unique twisty and tangy food celebration. With an extravagant cyclic buffet comprising of Murg , Gosht, Prawn and Subz Dum varieties, served with Salan, raita, Dessert and 2 bottles of beer, enjoy dining this summer evening in our rooftop. We are sure to elicit your taste buds and give you a memorable experience.

