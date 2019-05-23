DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General

DPM Yadav Meets WHO's Director General

May 23, 2019, 1:07 p.m.

Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, had a bilateral meeting this afternoon with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), on the sidelines of the 72nd World Health Assembly.

Matters of bilateral interest, particularly effective implementation of the universal health coverage, ensuring basic health services and support and cooperation for the least developed countries in the development of health sector were discussed during the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister also invited the WHO Director General to visit Nepal during a global conference on Scaling Up Nutrition to be hosted in Kathmandu in November 2019.

Similarly, Yadav and Health Minister of the Maldives His Excellency Mr. Abdulla Ameen had a meeting at the Permanent Mission of Nepal and exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations in the health sectors including through continued cooperation in medical and nursing studies.

DPM with Maldivian Health Minister, 22 May 2019.JPG

Later in the afternoon, Gerda Verburg, coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement called on the Deputy Prime Minister at the Mission and discussed about advancing health and development through improved nutrition and global partnership. They looked forward to successful organization of a global gathering on scaling up nutrition to be hosted in Kathmandu on 5-7 November 2019.

Dr. Pushpa Chaudhary, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Mani Prasad Bhattarai, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal, and other members of the delegation were present during the occasions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Wins Yet Again: Modi
May 23, 2019
Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big
May 23, 2019
Indian Women And 12 Others Die In Different Mountains During Spring Session
May 23, 2019
PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi
May 23, 2019
Nepal Must Change Its Laws To Let Victims Of Human Rights Violations Access Justice: UN Experts:
May 23, 2019

More on Health

Nepal Stresses The Need To Universal Health Coverage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Kathmandu Cancer Center Launches Brachytherapy By News Desk 3 weeks ago
Number Of Measles Cases In Nepal Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago
Defeating Malaria Demands High-impact, Country-Led And Owned Approaches By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh 4 weeks ago

The Latest

India Wins Yet Again: Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Narendra Modi Again, NDA Wins Big By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Indian Women And 12 Others Die In Different Mountains During Spring Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
Nepal Must Change Its Laws To Let Victims Of Human Rights Violations Access Justice: UN Experts: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019
NCP Leader Gautam Demands To Correct The Media Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75