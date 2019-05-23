PM Oli Is The First Head of Government To Congraratualte PM Modi

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party's success in the elections. PM Oli is the first head of the government to congratulate Modi.

Prime Minister Oli congratulated PM Modi, who is close to secure majority in the elections, through his Twitter. I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia.

