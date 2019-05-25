Rakuten Viber and Jagdamba Motors Give away TVS Ntorq125cc Scooter

Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd., the sole distributors for TVS Scooters and Motorcycles in Nepal, tied up with Rakuten Viber for a customized sticker pack of Jagdamba products.

Jagdamba Motors launched a “Chance to win through a click” campaign where customers had a chance to win a brand new TVS Ntorq 125cc with a lot of exciting gift hampers by downloading the "Love At First Ride" sticker pack.

At the end of this campaign, Jagdamba Motors announced the name winner of this campaign. LaxmiPokhrel of Pokhara was awarded with her new scooter. The key was handed over to her by Mr. Deepak Agrawal, Vice-President, Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd.

“Rakuten Viber continuously works with our valued partners to engage and delight our users in the country. We would like to thank all our users in Nepal for continuing to use Viber to connect to the people who matter most to them, ” said Anubhav Nayyar, Senior Director Business Development, APAC, Rakuten Viber.

“We are very thankful to Rakuten Viber for associating with our brand to digitally engage customers and add more fun and excitement in their lives. We are also very glad to embrace the massive participation of our customers all across the country. We would also like to thank everyone who supported us to make this campaign successful,” said Deepak Agrawal, Vice-President, Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd.