Rakuten Viber and Jagdamba Motors Give away TVS Ntorq125cc Scooter

Rakuten Viber and Jagdamba Motors Give away TVS Ntorq125cc Scooter To Winner Of “Chance To Win Through A Click” Campaign

May 25, 2019, 9 a.m.

Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd., the sole distributors for TVS Scooters and Motorcycles in Nepal, tied up with Rakuten Viber for a customized sticker pack of Jagdamba products.

Jagdamba Motors launched a “Chance to win through a click” campaign where customers had a chance to win a brand new TVS Ntorq 125cc with a lot of exciting gift hampers by downloading the "Love At First Ride" sticker pack.

At the end of this campaign, Jagdamba Motors announced the name winner of this campaign. LaxmiPokhrel of Pokhara was awarded with her new scooter. The key was handed over to her by Mr. Deepak Agrawal, Vice-President, Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd.

“Rakuten Viber continuously works with our valued partners to engage and delight our users in the country. We would like to thank all our users in Nepal for continuing to use Viber to connect to the people who matter most to them, ” said Anubhav Nayyar, Senior Director Business Development, APAC, Rakuten Viber.

“We are very thankful to Rakuten Viber for associating with our brand to digitally engage customers and add more fun and excitement in their lives. We are also very glad to embrace the massive participation of our customers all across the country. We would also like to thank everyone who supported us to make this campaign successful,” said Deepak Agrawal, Vice-President, Jagdamba Motors Pvt. Ltd.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Reiwa Era Will Be Successful In Developing Harmony Among Different Countries And Civilizations: Foreign Minister Gyawali
May 25, 2019
We Want More Nepalis To Live This Enlarged Partnership In Their Studies And Their Work: Ambassador Roland Schäfer
May 25, 2019
USAID Hands Over Four New Primary Schools In Sindhupalchowk District
May 24, 2019
Pawan Chamling Losses Elections In Sikkim Assembly
May 24, 2019
India Wins Yet Again: Modi
May 23, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal SBI Bank Joins With Khalti To Faciliate E-banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
NIBL Opens New Extension Counter In Budhanilkantha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Switch On Franchise Meet-2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago
Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
NIBL Opens 80th Branch in Dewangunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Reiwa Era Will Be Successful In Developing Harmony Among Different Countries And Civilizations: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2019
We Want More Nepalis To Live This Enlarged Partnership In Their Studies And Their Work: Ambassador Roland Schäfer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2019
Our Two Countries Shall Further Strengthen Policy Coordination And Infrastructure Connectivity By Hou Yanqi May 24, 2019
USAID Hands Over Four New Primary Schools In Sindhupalchowk District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2019
Jumla High Way Brings Prosperity With High Cost (With Videos) By Keshab Poudel May 24, 2019
Pawan Chamling Losses Elections In Sikkim Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75