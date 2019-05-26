K-pop World Festival 2019 Organizes In Nepal

K-pop World Festival Organizes In Nepal

May 26, 2019, 9:01 a.m.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Young Sik inaugurated 2019 K-pop World Festival in Nepal aimed a function in Tribhuwan Army Officer’s Club Auditorium. Addressing the program ambassador Park Young Sik said that Nepal is one of the countries in South West Asia with highest number of follower of Korean Pop music. He said that Korean culture is expanding in Nepal thanks to like Korean food and music by overwhelming number of Nepalese youths.

Ambassador said that K-Pop is providing opportunity for diverse culture from around the world to unite showing music and dance of K-pop star. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Korea, Ministry of Culture and Sports, Sangwan City and KBS Television has been jointly organizing the festival annually.

Selected in a qualifying round organized in Bagmati Boarding Schools, fifteen teams presented their performance with full house auditorium of Army Officer’s Club.

